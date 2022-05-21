In the first board meeting of the 2021-22 school year, the Paducah school board approved Dasia Garland and Synia Shawlaster — both juniors at Paducah TIlghman High School — as student representatives to the board.
They were the first to take part with the school board in such a manner, blazing a trail for others to follow.
“Our duties were to go to the schools and just talk to the students about what they liked about school and what they didn’t like — give them the chance to get their opinions out about whatever they want to talk to us about, to be that trusted guide for them,” Garland said. “Then, we report back to the board of education about what the students are saying.”
Shawlaster said she enjoyed being the go-to person for students, especially the younger ones.
“Just being that person, that they knew they could talk to us — we are the voice for them,” she said. “The little kids — they’re not going to come to a board meeting and speak, so they tell us what they may want changed in school or something that they like. We can go to the board and say, ‘This is something we need to improve,’ or ‘This is something that we need to keep.’ ”
Both students enjoyed acting as big sisters to the younger students, providing not only a means of providing a voice to the school board but also as a role model that they can aspire to themselves.
“I really enjoyed getting to make a bond with the students,” Garland said. “I think that was really my favorite part, honestly. Making a bond with the students — being a mentor, in a way — they ask a lot about high school and what to expect when they get older, having that really made me happy.
“Also, getting to talk with the little kids, because you wouldn’t see a high-schooler talking to a third-grader, but that was really fun for me.”
Shawlaster said she enjoyed learning from attending the school board meetings.
“For me, it was more on the responsibility side,” she said. “Most of the things that we did — the board meetings and going to the schools — most of it was all student-led, something we did on our own. I really liked that, having the responsibility to go out and do something, kind of being our own boss.
“I really did like to meet with the students and be able to have fun and do things with them.”
Shawlaster mentioned that she and Garland also met with students from McCracken County to discuss high school issues.
“I really liked that. I really like to be involved,” Shawlaster said. “I liked that we got to have the conversation; it was really interesting.”
At the board meeting on Monday, both students were surprised to be recipients of the Dr. Felix Akojie Student Board Member Scholarship, providing each of them with $500. They will officially receive it at the PTHS awards ceremony next year.
“When I got the scholarship, I was very surprised,” Garland said. “I remember we were sitting down and going, ‘I wonder who’s going to get the scholarship.’ I am beyond grateful for that.
“I plan to use that to go toward my college. After high school, I plan to go either out of state or go to the University of Louisville, and I want to study to either become a lawyer for family law or a physical therapist.”
“I am very grateful, and it was very surprising,” Shawlaster said. “Straight out of high school, I plan on (studying) phlebotomy. I plan on doing that through school to become a traveling nurse.”
Garland and Shawlaster said their experience as student representatives affected them is many positive ways.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet all kinds of new and diverse people,” Shawlaster said. “It’s very fun and it’s a lot of responsibility. It has to be a priority in your life; it’s not a game. It’s something that if you’re going to do it, you have to do it. You have to be all in.
“What I got out of it was a sense of understanding. Before I started, I didn’t know what went on at the board meetings or the behind-the-scenes of school. This gave me the mindset of ‘Now I know.’ Being in the know really helped me out a lot.”
“It is a huge responsibility and you’re looked at as a role model for kids,” Garland said. “You know that when you have that light on you, although it is a lot of pressure, you have to pretty much be on you’re A-game at all times.
“You also have adults who respect you because of the position that you’re in, and you’re going to meet so many new people and get a lot of opportunities from it.”
Garland added that she also got a better understanding of how the school system works.
“Before this year, I have never been to a board meeting,” she said. “Getting to see how they make decisions for our school and knowing who to actually go to about certain situations when it comes to school.
“I feel like I got a sense of confidence. I’m not nervous about public speaking or presenting projects anymore, and for me, that was big.”
The student representatives are nonvoting members of the board, but may participate in discussion of issues. They must be sophomores or juniors at Paducah Tilghman High School in the year they would serve and must maintain a grade-point average of 2.5 or better before their election and during their time of service.
The election of student board representatives takes place among PTHS students in the April before the term begins in July.
CoryOn Brooks and Jayda Reed, who will be sophomores next year, will be the student representatives for the 2022-23 school year.
