Senate Bill 128 — which passed through both houses of the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 24 — allows students to make the 2021-22 school year as a “supplemental school year to retake or supplement the courses of grades the student has already taken.”
It is available to students who were in kindergarten through eighth grade during the current school year to help narrow the learning gap that took place during a school year that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The way students took their instruction — virtually or in person — changed throughout the school year, which began with all students taking virtual classes and moved to the districts’ hybrid plan, back to all-virtual and hybrid and ending with being able to attend school four days a week.
Some students’ parents preferred they take at-home instruction throughout the year, and while that was the most stable way to take classes, getting classwork assignments, class attendance and technical difficulties made that method problematic.
Most people agree the disruption caused by the pandemic was a detriment to learning this year.
Students should notify their school district by the end of the month — “11:59:59 p.m. on April 30,” as McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter puts it — to let it know if they want to use the next school year to catch up to their level of education or to continue their current track.
McCracken County and Paducah school district websites have forms for students or their parents to fill out.
McCracken County students can find the form by going to the district’s homepage. The form link is at the bottom of the article and is intended for only those students who will request a supplemental year.
Paducah students can find the forms in the “Supplemental School Year Request” article on the homepage of any of the district’s schools.
Although it is geared toward public schools, the bill states that nonpublic school students may also take a supplemental year, but must notify its school before May 1, like public school students do.
SB 128 leaves it up to each school district to determine by June 1 whether the entire district will accept all requests. It would be up to each district board to develop a plan for the supplemental school year and a temporary program for graduated seniors.
The district boards have to submit that plan to the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16.
“There’s some hard dates that are in that bill,” Carter said. “May 1 is the first. Parents have to notify the district of an interest, and the board has to decide if they are going to approve that supplemental year by June 1. Then, the board has to submit its plan to KDE by June 16.
“That first deadline was a very quick turnaround with some things that we will have to work through.”
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said the students’ interest in taking a supplemental year will guide the district board.
“It’s something that we are evaluating as we analyze the data that comes in, and we want to do what’s best for our children,” he said. “My hope would be that at our May 17 board meeting, we have an indication about what we would do, or at a potentially special-called meeting to discuss it.”
Carter said the supplemental year would not be used for advancement, but to make up the year to get back to grade-level education.
“At each grade level, there are different nuances to that that will have to be worked through,” he said. “At the high school level, if a student was in English 3 last year, they would have to take a supplemental class to English 3, but that does not mean they take English 4 — they do not get additional credit.
“At the high school, there are credit-based issues. The NCAA requirements look at the first four years of high school. Well, if an underclassman were to take a supplemental year and the board approves, they would not meet the requirements to receive a Division I scholarship because they would not have had English 4 within their first four years.”
Shively also indicated the difficulty this kind of decision would be for seniors, especially regarding college decisions.
“If you’re a senior and you’re trying to make a decision relative to college before we do the supplemental school year program, we would need to communicate that out to you before the end of May,” he said.
The first step for students is meeting that first deadline of notifying the school district that they want to take a supplemental year. That deadline is next Friday.
Carter said his district is looking at the long-term effects of taking a supplemental year on a student’s academic future.
“We’re looking at our plan as to what it’s going to look like if a student does repeat a grade,” he said. “How is that going to impact them long-term? And athletics does play into that because the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletics Association) still has age requirements that have to be followed not just for high school but also for middle school.
“There’s also the scholarships and dual enrollment for graduated seniors if that were to go through, so there are a lot of things to be worked through in the midst of everything else that we do to end a school year. We have testing and end-of-year activities going on.”
Shively said it would be difficult for the board to make a decision on moving forward with a supplemental year.
“Each child is different,” he said. “I think it potentially allows a parent to make a decision as to what’s in the best interest for their specific child or children. I think our role in that is to help support them and help the children reach the vision that they have and their parents have for their life.
“Some of the unintended consequences, potentially, are that class sizes could be impacted. The building capacities could be greatly impacted relative to the number of children of families that would choose to execute this option. That’s why the bill is written to have the information in by May 1 for those that want to do it, then give the district a chance to analyze that — look at the positive and negative impacts potentially — and weigh the options and make the best decision for the children of each school district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.