Around 150 juniors and seniors from nearby high schools learned about entry-level jobs in the maritime industry working on the inland waterways, and where a career working on the rivers could take them in the future at the “Who Works the Rivers” career event Wednesday organized by RiverWorks Discovery.

Several representatives from maritime businesses with offices in Paducah, as well as several organizations affiliated with the river industry, shared the basics of working aboard a towboat or barge on rivers with students from McCracken County High School, Paducah Tilghman High School, St. Mary High School, Ballard Memorial High School and Livingston County High School.

