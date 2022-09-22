Around 150 juniors and seniors from nearby high schools learned about entry-level jobs in the maritime industry working on the inland waterways, and where a career working on the rivers could take them in the future at the “Who Works the Rivers” career event Wednesday organized by RiverWorks Discovery.
Several representatives from maritime businesses with offices in Paducah, as well as several organizations affiliated with the river industry, shared the basics of working aboard a towboat or barge on rivers with students from McCracken County High School, Paducah Tilghman High School, St. Mary High School, Ballard Memorial High School and Livingston County High School.
Students had the chance to tour an Ingram Barge Company towboat and visit several interactive stations at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Emerging Technical Center and WKCTC’s Marine Way Training Center. Some of the activities included learning to throw rope lines, watching a welder at work, typing different rope knots, and tasting food made by a chef who works aboard a towboat.
A common point business representatives and speakers highlighted was sharing how students could get a job as a deckhand without needing to pursue a college education, and could start making around $40,000 or more right away. Some people work as a deckhand for their whole careers, while others start as a deckhand and use this experience to work their way up the chain of command in the maritime industry.
The Who Works the Rivers career event with RiverWorks Discovery, an outreach program teaching communities about commerce, culture, and careers on America’s rivers, started in Pittsburgh in 2011. This is the first time Riverworks Discovery has had this event in Paducah for local students to learn about river careers in their backyard.
“One of the ways we’ve made this event more engaging is the interactive stations. Those stations are designed something they might do on the job versus company-specific [information],” Errin Howard, RiverWorks Discovery program director, said.
Krystal Watson, education coordinator at the River Discovery Center, said anywhere between 300,000 tons and 500,000 tons of cargo pass through Paducah via river every year. River industry businesses pump about $4 million a year into the local economy, she added.
A deckhand’s work schedule does not follow the typical nine-to-five office job. Many companies have deckhands working and living aboard a ship for 28 days, then being at home off work for another 28 days. Other companies use a 14 days on and 14 days off schedule, or a 28 days on and 14 days off schedule. When a person is off the ship, they can spend their time as they please, with some spending time with family, pursuing their hobbies or obtaining another job that works with their boat schedule.
While aboard the ship, cooks prepare meals for the workers, and workers also have access to workout rooms, televisions and other common areas. However, cell phone service and internet service can be limited while out on the water, which can make staying in touch with family and friends while aboard difficult at times.
With Paducah being a river town, Howard said this event was a good way for students to learn more about the river and river industries that help shape the local economy. It also introduces students to entry-level positions, as well as careers where companies could help support a college education to get the training for additional careers in the industry.
Jesse James Crenshaw, a senior at McCracken County High School, said he’s grown up with stories about his dad working aboard a barge and wants to pursue a similar career when he graduates next spring. He said he wants to work his way up to being a captain of a barge or towboat after progressing through the ranks and working as a deckhand for a couple of years to start out.
Crenshaw said working in the river industry is a good option for those looking for a good career path without needing to obtain a bachelor’s degree, and added that he has seen how river companies can be accommodating to workers who need to leave in the event of a family emergency, and helps workers find transportation to get on the boats if they need it.
Companies and groups represented at the career event include Ingram Barge Company, American Commercial Barge Line, James Marine Inc., Tennessee Valley Towing, McNational-Excell Marine, Western Rivers Boat Management, River Discovery Center, Marquette Transportation Company, Crounse Corporation, United States Army Corps of Engineers and Maritime Throwdown.
