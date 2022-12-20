The 14th Paducah Power System School Challenge brought in almost 18 tons of canned goods and other food items to help people in need in this area.
Students in Paducah and McCracken County brought in 35,675 pounds of food — 17.84 tons — in the annual contest sponsored by Paducah Power System that began on Nov. 28.
Schools taking part in the School Challenge seek to be the school in their division to provide the most food by weight. Participating schools are divided into a large division — with 500 or more students — and a small division, made up of schools with fewer than 500 students.
Division champion schools are given a $1,000 cash prize. Schools are ranked by the number of pounds of food per student enrolled.
The School Challenge has been held in every year since 2008 except for 2020.
For the sixth year in a row — for the extent of time that schools were put into divisions — Concord Elementary won the large school division, bringing in 6,240 pounds of food for an average of 9.88 pounds per student.
Other schools in the large division and the amount of food they brought in are: Lone Oak Elementary, 3,610 pounds of food, 7.22 per student; Paducah Tilghman High School, 4,270 pounds, 5.01 pounds per student; Lone Oak Middle School, 2,850 pounds, 3.6 pounds per student; Paducah Middle School, 2,070 pounds, 3.08 pounds per student; and McCracken County High School, 2,105 pounds, 1.05 pounds per student.
For the second year in a row and the third time overall, heath Elementary School won the small division by bringing in 7,225 pounds of food for an average of 14.7 pounds per student.
Other schools in the small division and the amount of food they brought in are: Community Christian Academy high school and middle school, 2,795 pounds, 7 pounds per student; Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, 3,090 pounds, 6.19 pounds per student; McNabb Elementary School, 870 pounds, 2.66 pounds per student; St. Mary Elementary, 355 pounds, 1.45 pounds per student; and Morgan Elementary School, 195 pounds, 0.51 pounds per student.
Employees of Paducah Power System collected the food from the schools last week, then brought it back to their main office, where it was weighed to determine how much each school donated. The food was then divided among the four helping agencies: Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Saint Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army.
Those wanting to continue to donate canned food items for area people in need may make a donation at the Santa House in Noble Park, which is also a part of the Paducah Power System Christmas in the Park program.
More information about PPS programs can be found by clicking on the “Community” tab at paducahpower.com.
