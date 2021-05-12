Eight Kentucky high schools and four 2021 Kentucky high school graduates will win $500 from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) this summer for participating in the FAFSA Completion Challenge.
“The FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which students must submit to receive financial aid from either the federal or state government,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Anyone interested in education beyond high school needs to complete and file the FAFSA”
The challenge is a statewide campaign to increase the number of students who submit the FAFSA. The fastest way to file is to visit studentaid.gov and choose “Apply for Aid.”
The challenge is open to all public and private high schools in the state and to 2021 high school graduates who have filed the FAFSA.
Schools will be divided into four groups: small public, medium public, large public and private schools. One school in each group will win $500 for having the overall highest percentage of FAFSA-completed submissions.
In addition, one school in each group will win for having the highest percentage increase in FAFSA completion from May 3 through July 30.
High schools that want to participate must register at kygoestocollege.com no later than Friday.
Four graduates who register at kygoestocollege.com will receive $500 scholarships in a random drawing. The deadline for graduates to register is 11 p.m. Central Time on July 30. The scholarships are one-time only awards.
Complete details about the challenge are available on kygoestocollege.com.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.
In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.