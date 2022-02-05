The two public school systems in McCracken County reported a total of 124 students with new positive COVID-19 test results and 92 students under quarantine for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Both school systems took snow days on Thursday and Friday, as opposed to nontraditional instruction (NTI) days, where they would be required to do schoolwork from home. School districts have a limited number of NTI days to use in a school year.
The McCracken County School District reported 73 students who tested positive for COVID-19 this week and 13 staff members who tested positive. It reported 59 students placed under quarantine during the week and no staff members placed under quarantine.
The school district reported 162 students testing positive during the week of Jan. 24-28 and 28 staff members testing positive that week. It also reported 31 students being placed under quarantine last week and no staff members being placed under quarantine in that time.
The Paducah Independent School District reported 51 students testing positive this week and 12 staff members testing positive in the same timeframe. It also reported 33 students placed under quarantine last week and no staff members placed under quarantine.
The information was provided by both school district’s websites.
The student numbers are generally following the COVID-19 information for McCracken County. As reported in the Friday issue of The Sun, the county’s incidence rate plummeted from 343.5 on Monday to 177.1 on Tuesday. The incidence rate for Friday dropped even more to 110.3.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. A color-coded county map issued weekdays by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows counties at the highest rate (more than 25 cases per 100,000 people) in red, the next-highest rate (10 to 25) in orange, the third-highest (1 to 10) in yellow and the lowest rate (less than 1) in green.
All 120 Kentucky counties have been at the highest level from Jan. 11 through Friday.
McCracken County’s positivity rate on Friday was down to 29.63%, down from 38% from the apparent peak last week. The current positivity rate means that slightly less than three out of every 10 COVID tests returns a positive result.
