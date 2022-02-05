The two public school systems in McCracken County reported a total of 124 students with new positive COVID-19 test results and 92 students under quarantine for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 2. As reported in the Friday issue of The Sun, the county’s incidence rate plummeted from 343.5 on Monday to 177.1 on Tuesday. The incidence rate for Friday dropped even more to 110.3.