The levels of COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines among the area’s public school districts was very low this week, according tot eh districts’ COVID information websites.
Following the numbers for McCracken County, the number of cases is dropping in Paducah and McCracken County schools.
The Paducah school district reported only four positive tests among its students for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, compared with nine students the week before. It also reported two staff members who tested positive, compared with five staff members testing positive last week.
The school district showed one student under quarantine this week. compared with seven students under quarantine last week.
The McCracken County school district reported two students and two staff members testing positive this week, compared with six students and two staff members testing positive last week. It also reported no students under quarantine this week, compared with three students under quarantine last week.
COVID-19 information for the Paducah school district can be found at paducah.kyschools.us by hovering the cursor over “Our District” and clicking on “Paducah Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard.”
COVID-19 information for the McCracken County school district can be found at mccracken.kyschools.us and clicking on the “Healthy@School” link about two-thirds of the way down the main page.
COVID-19 information about testing and vaccines as well as other health issue information can be found at the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org.
