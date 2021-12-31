Student COVID numbers back up to pre-Christmas level

After a brief let-up in new COVID-19 cases last week, the number of cases among McCracken County’s school-age children is back where it has been for the last month.
According to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, there were 49 new cases of COVID-19 among those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County from Dec. 24 through Thursday, averaging 7 cases per day.
The county’s youth had 25 new cases from Dec. 17 through 23, but reported 49 cases for Dec. 10-16, 48 for Dec. 3-9 and 53 for Nov. 24-Dec. 2.
Those numbers parallel the trend for all McCracken County residents, which showed a surge that began around Thanksgiving. The county has been listed at the red level of incidence — the highest level — since that time, with its incidence rates increasing from Nov. 29 through Thursday.
The age groups that showed the greatest increase of cases from last week to this week are the high-schoolers (age 14 to 18) and middle-schoolers (age 11 to 13).
The number of new COVID-19 cases among those age 14 to 18 went from eight in the week of Dec. 17-23 to 18 for the week of Dec. 24-Thursday, a 125% increase.
Middle-schoolers saw the number of new cases go from four last week to 10 this week, an increase of 150%.
Early elementary school-age children — those age 6 to 8 — saw an increase from seven last week to 13 this week, an increase of 85.7%.
For the month of December, there have been 188 new cases of COVID-19 reported among McCracken County’s school-age children, an average of 6.1 cases per day.
Since July 1, there have been 1,441 reported cases of COVID-19 among school-age children in McCracken County, an average of 7.78 cases per day.
High-schoolers have had 553 cases in that time, an average of 110.6 cases of each age from 14 to 18. Middle-schoolers are next with 332 cases or 110.7 cases per age. Early elementary school-age children (6 to 8) are next with 239 cases or 79.7 cases per age, while late elementary school-age children (9 and 10) have had 200 cases or 100 cases per age and preschool-age children (4 and 5) have had 117 cases or 58.5 cases per age.
