After the first week of the month, the Purchase District Health Department reports that 63 children of school age — 4 to 18 — have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Here is a look at that number broken down by education level:
• Kindergarten (age 4 and 5): 7 (5 boys and 2 girls)
• Lower elementary (age 6 to 8): 7 (4 boys and 3 girls)
• Upper elementary (age 9 to 11): 15 (3 boys and 12 girls)
• Middle school (age 12 to 14): 19 (8 boys, 9 girls and 2 of unknown gender)
• High school (age 15 to 18): 15 (7 boys and 8 girls)
McCracken County schools, which opened on Thursday, reported on Monday that there are 52 students under quarantine. That does not necessarily mean that all 52 have COVID-19, but they have been in contact with someone who has.
The school district reported that 29 students in its district tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of August and eight students tested positive on Monday.
Also, two staff members tested positive last week and two others tested positive on Monday.
All 52 of the students were reported under quarantine on Monday; none were reported in the week before. There is also one staff member currently under quarantine, also reported on Monday.
Paducah Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said numbers for his school district are not available because the Paducah school district is not yet open. Paducah schools will open on Aug. 18.
“We’ve had one active case at a practice at the middle school level that got some kids quarantined,” he said on Monday. “We should have an idea how we will start school out on Wednesday.”
The McCracken County School District provides a Healthy@School COVID-19 dashboard at its website at mccracken.kyschools.us.
The district opted to require face masks be worn by students, staff and visitors in all McCracken County buildings when their doors opened on Thursday, a move bolstered by the rising number of cases in the county.
“In the past eight days alone, there have been over 63 school-age children who have tested positive for COVID,” Carter said in making the announcement. “This is definitely a change we do not want to make, however we feel it is one that is critical in limiting the number of quarantines and isolations of students and staff.”
For the month of July, there were 229 cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, nearly double the number of cases in June, which was 120.
In July, there were only two COVID-related deaths in the county, the lowest number since last October.
