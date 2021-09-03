The number of COVID-19 cases in August among school-age children in McCracken County has paralleled the soaring climb in the number of cases throughout the county.
The good news is that the Purchase District Health Department has not recorded any COVID-related deaths for that age group, those age 4 to 18.
According to data tallied from PDHD reports throughout August, there were 582 cases of COVID-19 among school-age children in McCracken County. There were only 67 cases reported for that age group in July, showing a 769% increase in August.
Interestingly, the greater number of cases is among those old enough to receive a vaccine, those 12 and older. Of the 582 cases among those age 4 to 18, those 12 and older had 343 cases, while those 11 and younger had 239 cases.
The age with the most McCracken County cases in August were 16-year-olds, who had 57 cases, or 9.8% of the school-age group. Those age 13 and age 15 each had 56 cases, or 9.6% of school-age cases.
Those age 14 had 52 cases, while those age 17 had 47 cases, age 12 had 44 cases and those age 9 had 40 cases.
Among McCracken County’s school-age children, 272 cases were boys, 300 cases were girls and 10 cases did not have a gender specified.
The Aug. 31 PDHD report held the highest single-day number of cases among school-age children for the month with 59. The Aug. 17 report had 52, while the Aug. 18 report showed 49 and the Aug. 24 and 25 reports each showed 44 cases.
“I hear a lot that children aren’t getting affected by COVID. That’s no longer true,” said Dr. Beth Brooks, pediatrics of the T.J. Regional Health pediatrics team in Glasgow in a report posted Thursday at ky.gov. “Right now, they’re getting just as sick as adults. They’re ending up in the same ICUs (intensive care units). They’re on ventilators. They are getting treated the best we can, but they are getting sick.”
According to the McCracken County School District website, there were 66 new student cases from Monday through Thursday and 154 new student close contacts in that time. The district reported seven new staff cases and two new staff close contacts.
According to the Paducah Independent School District website, there have been 43 new student cases for the year through Thursday and seven new staff cases, with 140 students being quarantined.
A number of regional school districts are seeking to halt the spread of COVID-19 in their schools. Marshall County will have only virtual instruction Friday and no school on Tuesday, while Crittenden County began remote learning on Wednesday and will continue through Sept. 10.
Marshall County cited a low number of teachers because of quarantines, while Crittenden County said the move was a result of increasing student and staff positive cases. Crittenden County’s incidence rate on Thursday was 51.9 cases per 100,000 people, while Marshall County’s was 96.9 and McCracken County’s was 69.7.
