Student COVID cases double this week over last

The number of children in McCracken County of school age (4 to 18) reporting new cases of COVID-19 this week is more than double the number from last week and is almost equal to the number of new cases reported in that age group over the last three weeks.
This information is provided in reports issued each weekday by the Purchase District Health Department.
From Nov. 12 through Wednesday there were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported by those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County, more than double the 25 new cases reported by the same age group for Nov. 5-11.
There were 17 new cases reported by school-age children for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 and the same number for the week of Oct. 22-28. That totals 59 new cases reported over the previous three weeks.
There hasn’t been more than 43 new cases reported among McCracken County’s school-age children in a single week since the week of Sept. 10-16, the week after the COVID-19 surge in August. There were 84 new cases reported that week.
The McCracken County School District reported 32 new positive tests among its students for Monday through Wednesday, two less than the previous week. It also reported 35 new student quarantines for Monday through Wednesday, nine less than the previous week.
The Paducah Independent School District reported five positive COVID-19 tests for students in its schools for the week of Nov. 12-18. It also reported 15 quarantined students for that period.
