With the number of COVID-19 cases growing rapidly, the Purchase District Health Department has had difficulties being able to produce COVID-19 reports for the five-county health district.
The sole report issued this week came out on Monday, showing 21 new cases among school-age children in McCracken County. That is for those age 4 to 18.
Every age in that group had at least one new case except for those age 4, 6 and 13 years old, who had no reported cases. Five-year-olds had the most new cases with five.
For the week before New Year’s Day, three reports were issued by the PDHD. Those reported 12 new cases among McCracken County’s school-age children on Dec. 27, 17 cases on Dec. 28 and 20 cases on Dec. 30.
For that week, 6-year-olds had the most cases with seven that week, while 15-year-olds had six cases and 12- and 18-year-olds each had five.
The McCracken County School District reported 86 students who tested positive for COVID-19 for Monday through Wednesday — with 32 of those cases reported on Wednesday alone. The district reported 15 staff members testing positive for the first three days of the week.
The district reported 63 new student quarantines for Monday through Wednesday — 58 of those on Wednesday alone — and no new staff quarantines for the week.
The Paducah Independent School District has not updated its COVID-19 tracker since Dec. 16. On that date, it reported 11 students testing positive and 43 students being quarantined for the week of Dec. 10-16, along with three staff members testing positive and no staff members being quarantined.
