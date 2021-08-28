For the first 26 days of August, there have been 506 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County among those age 4 to 18 — school age children — which is more than 7.5 times the number for the month of July.
That information was reported by the Purchase District Health Department.
Thus far in August, McCracken County has reported 1,745 new cases overall and 15 COVID-related deaths.
In July, there were 67 new cases among those 4 to 18.
Among school-age children in McCracken County, there are more new cases among those who are able to be vaccinated — 12 and older — than among those who are not, 11 and younger.
In the county through Thursday, 16-year-olds have reported the most new cases in August with 50. Second are 13-year-olds with 49 new cases, followed by 14-year-olds with 48 new cases, 12-year-olds and 15-year-olds with 43 cases each and 17-year-olds with 42 new cases.
The numbers drop off from there, with 9-year-olds having 36 new cases in August, followed by 11-year-olds with 35 new cases, 10-year-olds with 29, 18-year-olds with 27, 7- and 8-year-olds with 24 cases each, 4-year-olds with 23, 6-year-olds with 17 and 5-year-olds with 14.
The most new cases in August came on Aug. 17, when 52 new cases were reported among school-age children. The next day, 49 new cases were reported among students. There were 44 new cases reported on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, and 39 new cases were reported on Aug. 20.
For Aug. 20 through Thursday, there were 165 new cases reported in McCracken County among school-age children. For the week of Aug. 13-19, there were 177 new cases reported in that age group.
Local public school districts are tracking new cases and new quarantines among their students and staff members.
The McCracken County School District keeps week-to-week records and reported 132 new cases in the week of Aug. 21-27, with 125 of those cases being students and seven being staff. The district reported 168 new cases in the week of Aug. 16-20, with 151 of those cases being students and 17 being staff.
McCracken County reported 227 close contacts — those quarantined after being in close contact with someone who tested positive — in the week of Aug. 21-27, with all 227 being students. For the week of Aug. 16-20, it reported 371 close contacts, with 367 of those being students and four being staff.
The Paducah Independent School District keeps a running total and reported 32 new cases through Thursday in its district, with 30 of those being students and two being staff. The district reported 80 new close contacts through Thursday, with 78 of those being students and two of those being staff.
