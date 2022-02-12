This time of year has a chance to be one of the most pungent of seasons and not in a good way, either.
Striped skunks are due to mate late in the winter. That’s been mostly on hold lately because of really cold temperatures along with a dash of ice and snow. Skunks are not classic hibernators, not having their heartbeats slow to nearly nothing and having their body temperatures drop precipitously as they go almost comatose for weeks at a time.
No, skunks merely skip the worst weather conditions, sleeping in while they hole up in various forms of winter refuge over stretches of a few days at most. And when temperatures grow milder, out come the nocturnal ramblers to attend to business.
That business is usually scouring the countryside for almost anything edible. The omnivores can and do make a wide range of items support their quiet lifestyle, but these days something besides fine dining may be on the agenda.
Male skunks start wandering more in late winter, usually this month, as they seek out lady skunks for procreation purposes. The urge for carnal companionship sends them beyond their normal range boundaries within which they’d normally stay on their feeding jaunts.
The extra travel often gets skunks in trouble. Perhaps foremost, the extended meanders increase the incidence of crossing roads, leading to more conflicts with their greatest enemy, the motor vehicle. During the mating period, more skunks get hit on the highways.
Greater travel and poking around in new territories bring more skunks into conflict with domestic dogs and potential predators like coyotes. Encountering even rival skunks can lead to scrapes that produce harsh outcomes.
All those situations can trigger skunks into using their primary form of defense, the tear gas-like musk that they pack along in glands in their little black butts. The stink for which skunks are so famous comes from an oily, yellowish fluid that every one of the critters can spray in a mist of tiny droplets from two orifices on either side of its anus.
Skunk musk isn’t there just to smell bad, although it certainly does. When the vile juice is fogged into the face of an opponent, it is painful to the eyes. Acting like a noxious gas, the musk chokes up any would-be aggressor, nauseating and stifling its breathing. The musk can temporarily blind another creature.
The total effects of skunk spray typically instantly derail any attack on the skunk. Consequently, most would-be predators of skunks typically don’t mess with them a second time. A young predator might try a skunk once, but usually the experience will teach the aggressor to leave those black and white striped things alone.
We, on the other hand, are left with smelling the results of skunk roadkills (they reflexively spray when injured or squashed) and aggressive challenges when skunks voluntarily use their defensive mists. While it might not have the same tear gas effect on us as it would at point blank range, it still smells intensely bad.
I can’t say that a little whiff of skunk is all that awful. To me, there are other things that are far more repulsive — like decomposition, maybe. A tiny sniff of skunk, I think, isn’t so bad, but skunk musk is so strong that it is hard to get a slight smell of it.
While it might not be the worst smelling stuff there is, the odor it puts out is incredibly powerful.
Skunk musk can be detected by the relatively feeble human nose from quite some distance away. It apparently doesn’t take a lot of molecules to register in our olfactory sensors. Up close and personal in concentration, it will almost take your head off.
Imagine how that must smell to, say, a coyote with an olfactory system that is many times more sensitive than ours. It would be incredible if that musk were applied directly to that critter’s face and nose.
Skunk spew is so impressive that scientists have studied it. Research finds that it contains seven different chemical varieties of thiols, each of which is a blend of sulfur and hydrogen. The sulfur is chiefly to blame for that burning, eye-watering stench that fizzes from the skunk’s rump, which, by the way, can be delivered in an accurate spray up to 10 feet away.
The skunk would rather not spray, for it is a defense that must be recharged, and it would prefer to hold it in reserve. Yet, if you appear as a threat to the skunk, there are signs that it may be working up to unleashing musk.
If the skunk hisses or stamps its feet, one should back away.
If the skunk lifts its tail and, even worse, does a handstand on its front feet as it swivels its butt toward a human interloper, a merciless mist is imminent. Olfactory havoc could be in the air at any moment.
If one ever needs cleansing of skunk juice, forget the folklore remedy of the tomato juice bath. That is of little if any benefit.
The science-proven, gold standard skunk stink wash is a mix of one quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, ¼ cup of baking soda and a teaspoon of liquid detergent like dishwashing liquid.
Far better, however, keep your eyes open and always give skunks the unthreatened right of way.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
