Anyone who has ever been injured in a way that required even a short period of immobility in a limb or of a joint knows the value of stretching. Once part of our body stops moving, it gets painful to move after a while. Physical therapy is painful and exhausting but necessary for recovery.

Stretching helps us at any time. Just a few minutes a day can make a difference in how one feels. It also helps us to cut down on injuries when we exert ourselves or slip on the ice. Stretching gives us better strength through our natural movements during the day. It reduces the stress on our bodies because sustained controlled and intentional stress prepares for any type of stress.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In