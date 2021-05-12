The Paducah Parks and Recreation department has announced plans to present “Street Beats” — described as live summertime music experiences in downtown Paducah — throughout the summer months.
“Street Beats” is planned from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday during June, July and August, according to the city. The summer music events will take place at the gazebo located at Second and Broadway streets.
The lineup includes different acts, including Nathan Brown, Hayley Payne, Cody Campbell, Nathan Lynn, JD Wilkes, A Different Sound, Adam & H. Bombs, Yellow Dog, Jack Martin, Cuttin Jesses, Paducah Rhythm Revue, Uncle Jesse and Stronghold.
Visit paducahky.gov to learn more about the Parks and Recreation department.
