The “Street Beats” live music event has been extended through September, according to the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department.
The city department announced Monday that Street Beats will continue this month. The summertime event takes place at 6-8 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday at the gazebo in downtown Paducah, which is located at Second and Broadway streets.
The new announced schedule is Nathan Lynn, Sept. 17; Lew Jetton, Sept. 18; Cody Campbell, Sept. 24; and Jack Martin & Good Company, Sept. 25.
