MAYFIELD — Trap-Neuter-Return is the humane approach to controlling feral cat overpopulation. It’s a community program that involves citizens trapping free-roaming cats around the neighborhood and then bringing them to a clinic.

Once the cats can no longer reproduce, the colony will decrease in size. Spaying and neutering will reduce fighting, yowling, spraying and procreating. The cats are healthier, not being able to spread diseases, and are no longer driven to mate. At the same time, other pests like rats and mice are maintained by the cats’ presence.

