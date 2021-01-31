Paducah native Kris Straub was many things throughout her life. She was a competitive athlete, a trained bookkeeper known for her organization skills, and a loving wife to her husband, Rick. But perhaps, most of all, she was a mother.
Kris had found a passion in raising her now-grown sons, Eric and Jason.
“I know the boys learned so much from her. Her favorite lesson was, ‘Never wait until tomorrow what you can do today,’ and they heard that so many times,” Paducah resident Rick Straub said.
“She was an athlete growing up too. She was a really, really good softball player and a really good golfer, and so, she was glad to have boys because she liked being around the boys and the sports. Both our boys started playing golf about the time they could walk and she started throwing a ball with them in the yard, from the time they could hold a glove. She never missed a game or practice.”
The boys were her “primary focus” and she sought to ensure they got as much involvement out of school, as possible. She was room mother for their classes, participated in booster clubs and handled team arrangements for travel soccer.
“The teachers kidded her. They said she was at the school as much as they were, so that’s what she just loved doing. She was treasurer of every organization that came along, whether it was boosters or whatever,” Rick said.
“That was her focus — both the sons. She took good care of me too, but between the two of us, I was working, so I had less time to do that kind of stuff, and she spent lots of time with it.”
It was his late wife’s devotion to their sons that sparked an idea of how to best honor Kris. She died in September 2018 from a rare form of cancer at age 55.
The couple had spent time at the hospital during Kris’ treatment, and after her death, the family wanted to do something to remember and honor her. Rick chose to make a donation, naming a patient room after Kris in the newly renovated John and Vivian Williams Mother-Baby Unit at Baptist Health Paducah.
“I started looking and thought about the cancer unit,” he said. “The cancer unit over there is spectacular, but for her, we really wanted to think of something more positive than just a memory of cancer.
“Her life was built around her sons, Eric and Jason. They were born at Baptist. She was born at Baptist. I was born at Baptist. When the opportunity to do something with the Mother-Baby Unit (came), we felt that would be a great way to remember her and put her name out there for future generations to see. And, when we saw it, we would see it in a good context.”
The hospital’s Mother-Baby Unit is receiving an approximately $5.5 million renovation, as announced by Baptist Health last September. The hospital had celebrated the completion of its first renovation phase with a tour and virtual Zoom presentation with John and Vivian Williams, who provided the lead gift.
“We’re still fundraising,” reported Jason Straub, Kris’ son and director of philanthropy for Baptist Health Foundation Paducah.
“... We’re still relying on the community to hopefully step up to help us reach that goal, and I appreciate my dad sharing that he made a planned gift through his life insurance policy. There’s all kinds of different opportunities out there that people can explore.”
The hospital hopes to open up the second renovation phase for use in late February or early March, Jason reported. The overall Mother-Baby Unit project includes updated postpartum suites for patients, pediatric rooms, renovated bathrooms and other areas for patients and staff. The foundation is raising $3 million for the project, and this gift, in particular, is obviously personal for him.
“I’ll probably be a little emotional when I see the signage go up and everything,” Jason said, who described his mother as caring, focused and passionate.
”It was actually an idea that my dad had presented to me. He was kind of the one who brought this new perspective. ... My mom had cancer and that’s what people thought of, but he brought in this bright new perspective that she was a mother first and we want to associate her with a very positive place of the hospital.”
The couple’s first grandchild, Emilia Kristine Straub, also was born at Baptist Health to Eric and Emma Straub, back on Dec. 10, 2019 — marking three generations born there. Her name honors Kris, whose full name was Kristine. As Rick puts it, the birth of a child is the highlight of many people’s lives.
“She got to live long enough to see both of her sons educated and move back here, come back to the community, and that meant a lot to her — that they were going to live in a community where we were,” Rick added.
“And then to have a granddaughter born here and give the chance for a fourth generation now to want to be here. If Paducah doesn’t keep growing or keep improving, people aren’t going to come back after school. When you see this state-of-the-art Mother-Baby Unit, it’s just one more reason that you want to be here and raise families here.”
Anyone interested in honoring their loved ones or in other opportunities to support the Mother-Baby Unit, may contact Jason Straub at 270-575-2245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.