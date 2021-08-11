Paducah Power System has begun the process of updating its strategic plan, a process that began a little more than three-and-a-half years ago but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When he was elected chairman of PPS board earlier this year, Ed Hely suggested it might be time to review the plan to see what progress has been made on achieving goals set forth since the process was initiated in November 2017.
“I just wanted to see what we’ve accomplished on that strategic plan and update it and see what things we might want to add,” he said, introducing the topic at Monday’s board meeting.
Andrea Underwood, PPS director of human resources and community relations, outlined the review process.
“The reality is we were a little overdue last year for an update of our process and our action items, and when COVID hit and we weren’t able to meet as a group that set us back even further,” she said.
“So, it’s really good for us to get on the ball and get rolling again with updating the plan.”
The strategic plan process was developed with the help of a facilitator from Hometown Connections, the utility services subsidiary of the American Public Power Association.
The process began with the establishing of a vision and mission statement, and five key areas that would be a focus going forward: reliability, financial strength, customer service, workforce development and community development.
“In all of those discussions we were required to talk about our values and really settle on what our strongest values were. We always come back to safety being No. 1 ... safety first in all that we do,” she said.
“But the others listed, we feel very strongly about those as well.”
Those established values include: safety, respect, fiscal responsibility, transparency, innovation, integrity, professionalism and consistency.
Goals for each of the five key areas were established using a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis and action items to help reach those goals.
The directive on reviewing the strategic plan initiated a lot of conversation, Underwood said. With input from the board “and the discussions we’ve had to date, we will continue meeting very soon to complete some of those discussions, then agree on our new list of action items.”
Some of the progress made in the key area of the utility’s financial strength was discussed Monday.
Dave Carroll, Paducah Power CEO, said a couple of the initial financial strength goals have been revised.
The original goal of having a bond rating in the A category for all three major rating agencies is one of them.
“We are suggesting a revision, to ‘maintain investment grade bond rating,’ ” he said. “Over the last couple of years in our discussions with those rating agencies, it was becoming clear that (original goal) may be unattainable based upon how much coal generation we have in our portfolio.
“No matter how good our financials look, they view that as a potential risk, and probably prevent us from getting back in the A category. If we had some additional renewables, that would be helpful but I think it’s going to be probably too big a hurdle to get back (to that category),” he said.
“So, we want to maintain an investment grade bond rating.”
The utility will also continue the trend toward attaining the regional and state average retail electric rates, Carroll said.
“I think we are doing that over time. Even with our last rate change we’re still 5% below where we were in 2014,” he said.
“And, I think we can just maintain this rate — and I anticipate that to happen — then others will slowly catch us over time. So we want to trend towards that regional and state average.”
The other original goals regarding financial strength include: maintain a strong cash reserve, maintain a debt service coverage ratio of 1.4 or higher, stay in compliance with the annual budget, achieve a clean audit, and ensure all wholesale power costs are recovered through the power cost adjustment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.