Each Tuesday morning from Labor Day to Derby Day, parents and guardians can bring their babies and young children to the McCracken County Public Library for a free educational show.
According to a release from the library, the Story Time program is an educational show which encourages early literacy skills by helping kids engage, listen, learn, and sing. The library says the show features special surprise guests, like the Brary Bear and Dr. Duck.
