There are many aspects of the workforce that generally go unnoticed, especially in the area of contracting and construction. There are many specialists who contribute to the building of a house or an office building.
Ethan Story is interested in working in the electrical side of construction. The senior from Graves County High School is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Story is in his second year in the electrical program at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center.
“I always thought (electricity) was interesting,” he said. “It’s something you’ve got to have, something a lot of people use. I enjoy working on stuff like that, and thought it would be a good trade to get into.
“Now, I enjoy having the ability and knowledge to be able to wire up a room or being able to provide power to something.”
Story said he wants to apply for an apprenticeship through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 816 union with an eye toward becoming an industrial or residential electrician.
Story said some of the projects the class is working on now include wiring up receptacles, lights and switches, bringing the real world of an electrician into the classroom.
His teacher, Brad Tucker, said Story was “a top-notch” student in the electrical program.
“He’s good at everything that I ask him to do,” Tucker said. “He does a really good job of it. He’s motivated to do good, no matter what it is.”
This year, Story serves as the GCHS FFA vice president and the Purchase Region FFA treasurer.
Story earned a 2019 Nationals Gold rating in FFA poultry evaluation and placed third in the state in the 2019-20 Kentucky FFA poultry evaluation.
He was the SkillsUSA electricity secretary last year, and will take part in SkillsUSA this year.
Story is the son of Andrew and Amanda Story of Mayfield.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center serves students from Carlisle County, Graves County and Mayfield high schools. It is located at Mayfield High School.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as electrical work, carpentry, automotive technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
