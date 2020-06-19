Story about Trump’s generosity deserved better placement
A month or so ago an article titled “Trump donates his 3rd quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis” was on the inside of the back page of The Paducah Sun.
Why wasn’t this on the front page instead of being hidden in the back of the newspaper? People need to know that President Trump is this generous. I thought a newspaper was to report news and not be biased.
The article stated President Trump has given the $100,000 he would be paid in the quarter to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, which oversees federal public health offices and programs, including the surgeon general’s office.
The White House official said the funds are being earmarked to “continue the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis.”
Trump has made tackling the misuse of opioids an administration priority. More than 70,000 Americans died in 2017 from drug overdoses, the bulk of them involving opioids.
Trump is required to be paid, but he has pledged to donate his salary while in office to worthy causes.
Thank you for running this.
Barbara Cook
Paducah
Faith is the bridge over our country’s divisions
All the news the press, Hollywood, professional sports figures, and both liberals and conservatives push on the citizens of our country seem to escalate problems.
Why cannot we forget the past, keep our country open to the peace-seeking peoples from the rest of the world, and let a sincere faith in God who created all people equal guide us?
I agree with taking away remembrances of the past’s undesirable history, but holding on to the promise of a blessed land when abiding in peace between all. It’s not to hard to accomplish with faith and prayer.
Trust and obey, it’s the only way.
Bill Switzer
Paducah
