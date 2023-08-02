The Pierce Lackey apartments, a Housing Authority of Paducah property, experienced a power outage over the weekend due to severe storm damage that affected some of the building’s electrical equipment.
Strong winds gusting at 25 miles per hour caused issues at the apartments, damaging four circuit boards and one weatherhead. The storm caused power outages in four buildings, leaving 16 individual units without electricity.
According to Joseph Anderson, executive director of the Housing Authority, fixing the building and electrical equipment is difficult due to the scarcity of necessary parts. He explained that the update is needed, but the parts required are not readily available.
“It will cost, and I just don’t know how much because you must find parts,” Anderson said. “Some of those parts, because these buildings are older, some of those parts are going to be hard to find.”
When Paducah Power System was contacted regarding the damages, it said the most considerable damage is the weatherhead.
Andrea Underwood, director of human resources & community relations at Paducah Power, said the company referred it to the Housing Authority’s electricians. Underwood explained that the homeowner’s responsible for repairing such damages.
After speaking with Anderson, he said he was not aware of the matter at hand. However, he did say tenants would be able to return to their homes by Thursday.
Robert Candekamp has been a tenant at Pierce Lackey apartments for a long time. Although he used to have a dislike for hotels, he has now decided to relocate due to issues with his current building.
“In the beginning, I thought they would get done pretty quick,” Candekamp said. “But my wife also has some medical issues and was complaining about the heat. Then I reconsidered it and thought, ‘Well, we have to leave.’ ”
He said this experience has strained him and his family and hopes the Housing Authority fixes the issue before Thursday.
“I like to entertain myself with the tv ... and even more critical, the air conditioner is not working anymore, and that’s a pain that pulls the trigger on you,” Candekamp said.
