Apartments

The Pierce Lackey apartments sign, as seen on Tuesday off South 28th Street and Marquess Drive in Paducah. Strong winds caused issues at the apartments over the weekend, damaging four circuit boards and one weatherhead. The storm caused power outages in four buildings, leaving 16 individual units without electricity.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

The Pierce Lackey apartments, a Housing Authority of Paducah property, experienced a power outage over the weekend due to severe storm damage that affected some of the building’s electrical equipment.

Strong winds gusting at 25 miles per hour caused issues at the apartments, damaging four circuit boards and one weatherhead. The storm caused power outages in four buildings, leaving 16 individual units without electricity.

