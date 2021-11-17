Stonecreek honors staff members who stayed throughout pandemic

Throughout the region on Tuesday, ClearView Healthcare Management honored its staff members who worked at its facilities since March 1, 2020, enduring the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the staff and their patients.
The Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center on Alben Barkley Drive held a ceremony to honor not only those staff members who have worked throughout the pandemic but also those who had died during that time.
Stonecreek administrator Andrew Long called those staff members “enduring heroes” for their determination to stay on in difficult times.
“When the pandemic hit, there were a lot of health care workers across all industries who didn’t want to deal with COVID,” he said. “It’s been a true crisis pandemic.
“What we’re doing is honoring all of our staff members who were with us at the very beginning of COVID, which was March of last year, who are still with us and stuck with us the entire time.”
Long said Stonecreek honored about 40 staff members.
Angela Reeves, Stonecreek director of nursing, said the event was being held at all 37 ClearView facilities in several states.
“Our staff conquered their fears,” she said. “They were afraid of COVID — a lot of us had never had COVID, not been exposed to it — and they endured and they overcame and they stayed to take care of our most vulnerable residents.”
A release of white dove-shaped balloons honored the staff members who died during the pandemic.
Stonecreek staff members received plaques of appreciation for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
