Stitches and steel: New public art piece coming to Lower Town

Anyone with aichmophobia — the fear of sharp objects — might want to steer clear of Lower Town Paducah, where a 22-foot stainless steel sewing needle, along with red steel thread, will be installed this summer.
The public art project is another from Paducah’s Michael Terra, who has designed and installed a number of pieces around the Paducah neighborhood over the last year. This piece will be installed at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North 5th Street, on the lawn of a building owned by the project’s commissioners, the Cappock family.
Terra, who created the annual Empty Bowls Project, had been talking with Mike Cappock about the multiple public art ideas he had in the hopper and the one he latched onto was a giant needle and thread weaving through a Lower Town lawn. Cappock’s desire to get involved with Terra and the project stemmed from a desire to “just give back to the community,” he told The Sun. “If you’re part of a community and you’re fortunate enough to give back, give back.”
QuiltWeek was the driving inspiration behind this piece for Terra.
“I always think about all of these quilters coming and the philosophy of how all of these random, small bits are stitched together to create a whole,” the artist said. “It just makes me think of how the community is stitched together in the same way.”
The needle and the thread, which will have an “apparent length” of 46 feet, will rest on the private lawn of Cappock’s Lower Town property. Terra is fashioning the thread so that each individual “stitch” will serve as a bench. The thread and needle will be anchored in the ground individually to best support the piece’s entire structure.
“One of the problems with coming up with fun ideas is all of the math and work that it takes to actually make them real,” Terra said. “I’ve got to create a place for the thread to attach to itself and look seamless and I’ve got to figure out the foundation work beneath the soil to cantilever and support the needle.”
Cappock has been a supporter of arts in the area for many years, allowing that building to serve a number of artistic purposes and hosting a dozen visiting quilters at his Paducah home during QuiltWeek for the past 15 years.
Like Terra, he wants to help create an “instantly recognizable landmark” in Lower Town that will stand the test of time.
“I think it will be something extremely unique,” he said. “I can see a lot of quilters in years to come taking a lot of pictures there.”
The installation of the piece will take place after all of its elements have been fabricated, a process Terra expects to take between three and five months barring an unexpected delay.
This is just one of a number of thread-based public art pieces that Terra has conceptualized in pitches to the city of Paducah and other organizations around town and he hopes that other artists will get the opportunity to create publicly.
“In the last 12 months we’ve installed six different public art pieces and we want to see a lot of public art in Paducah. Anybody who has an idea: we have the talent and the resources here in town to make some really cool stuff happen,” he said.
