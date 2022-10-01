There are invasive bugs in your immediate future, and that just stinks.
It is becoming the season when potentially gobs of invasive stink bugs start showing up at our homes looking for shelter from colder winter weather ahead. We’ve always had stink bugs around, but we’ve only had these in relatively recent times. Most people aren’t pleased with them, either. The critter in question is the brown marmorated stink bug, Halyomorpha halys, a native of China and other eastern Asian habitats. For convenience, let us resort to an acronym title, the BMSB, to differentiate the insect from our native good ol’ bugs.
Before BMSBs became an issue, most people rarely noticed or considered stink bugs. That is a matter of concentration and numbers. Native stink bugs sort of stay off the radar because they don’t collect around us. The Asian exotic species, however, does rally together around man-made structures in the fall, a movement that is just beginning hereabouts, to seek refuge from winter frigidity. People are irrelevant to them, but BMSBs just love the kind of hidey holes that they can find in buildings.
They aren’t necessarily looking to break in and make camp in the living room, but they relish cracks and crevices through which they can enter walls, crawl spaces and any intermediate chambers that will be a bit warmer and protected from the freezes to come.
The brown marmorated varmint is similar to our native stink bugs in that it is brown-gray, about 5/8 of an inch long, and it has the routine stink bug’s “shield” shape. They all are six-legged, flying insects.
There are ways to identify the exotic from the natives. A BMSB has smooth, rounded “shoulder” margins. Native species tend to have pointy shoulders. The most readily visible feature of the BMSB is two white bands on the upper part of each long antenna, while there are alternating dark and white bands on the back edges of the bug’s abdomen or butt.
I’ve just started seeing them in the last couple of weeks, but when the real rush to hibernation habitat comes, the striking thing is experiencing them in numbers. On a window that gets plenty of sun, instead of one or two, you might find 12 or 15 BMSBs gathered.
“I don’t remember stink bugs being that bad,” is something that has been said repeatedly of late. Nobody does recollect that because brown marmorated stink bugs are a modern development in North America.
BMSBs came as accidental immigrants, probably as eggs or hibernating adults in materials or packaged goods from Asian trade. It is believed that the initial importation of the exotics occurred around the mid-1990s. The first to be scientifically identified was in 1998 in Allentown, Pa. Like any exotic creature without a naturally evolved enemy, the Asian stinkers went right to work here doing what they do, eating and reproducing. In the 24 years since the first was identified, BMSBs have been established in 46 states.
Entomologists say BMSBs have found a pretty good life for themselves in North America. They feed on at least 170 plants here. Among these are several crops including corn, tomatoes, lima beans and peppers and orchard produce of apples and peaches. The bugs have already been found to produce significant damage to these crops.
Biologists now are saying that the BMSB invasion, already entrenched over most of the U.S., seems to be gaining to the north, proliferating in northern American croplands and into Canadian provinces. Warming climate is making it easier for the invasive bugs to survive northerly winters than once might have held them at bay.
Indications are that they endure Kentucky winters well. BMSBs were first identified in Kentucky in 2010 as far west as Jefferson County. The bugs apparently had set up shop throughout western Kentucky by 2017.
Regionally, this year’s fall stink bug rally is somewhat in question because of ongoing drought. BMSBs flourish best in the presence of plenty of water, and dry conditions over several weeks here could have curtailed their numbers. Time will tell, but don’t count them out.
Even if the invasive bugs show up abundantly as they have in recent years, we aren’t doomed. At worst, area residents will find them to be a nuisance. If they get into your walls, crawl space or attic, they won’t damage the structure. Should they find their way into the interior, they will only annoy you.
Stink bugs, including BMSBs, cannot bite or sting. What little they might do to defend themselves is what gives them their name. When stressed, a stink bug can excrete a fluid from thorax glands. The fluid doesn’t seem to be toxic to humans, but it is smelly.
I’ve caught lots by hand and only occasionally have they left an unpleasant scent behind. It honestly is no big deal. Still, lots of humans are spooked by any insects that move in with them.
BMSBs indoors could leave a bit of stinky legacy if you go swatting them on furniture or such, so take it easy. Catching them by hand without mashing them works fine. Where there’s several, consider using a vacuum to remove them. These insects may prove a mild annoyance. Just be glad it is not rattlesnakes or wolverines clustered around our porches awaiting the chance to dart inside.
