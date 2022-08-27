Not all weeds are bad. Some are attractive like daylilies that early settlers brought from their European gardens. Others are invasive that deprive native animals of food and shelter. Then there are those like stinging nettle that seemingly have no redeeming qualities. The painful sting from their needles can last for 24 hours. And, it is nearly impossible to rid the garden of its aggressive rhizomes and it is capable of producing female or male flowers or both on the plant depending on which is needed. The only way to get rid of it is constant mowing starting before flowers and seeds are produced. Or digging while wearing thick gloves and long pants and sleeves.
The stinging needle-like tubes on the leaves and stems inject a mix of acetylcholine, formic acid, histamine and serotonin. Small animals can die from massive stings if not treated.
The beneficial side is that the plant protects beneficial insects and is an important food source for many including butterflies and ladybugs from grazing animals allowing them to reproduce and eat harmful insects. Some suggest that we should leave a nettle patch in a small corner of the garden to invite the beneficials.
Stinging nettles have been used as a medical herb since the Medieval Ages including for hay fever, diabetes, gout and arthritis. Under normal circumstances a sting is very painful, but when fresh leaves are applied to a rheumatoid arthritis area, the body wants to fight off the invader and neutralizes the pain. It is a temporary remedy, but very effective.
Topical creams have developed for various skin ailments, includingeczema and dandruff.
Nettle tea has many good properties such as high in vitamin A and K, but side effects as well. It may interfere with blood thinners and sugar levels.
Even though stinging nettle is an attractive 2-4’ plant, helps the environment, and has great medical properties, the only plants in my garden will be those hiding.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Cut some ornamental grass to dry for fall arrangements. Tie stems together with a rubber band and hang in a cool dark location. Deadhead repeat roses and one-time-only flowering shrub roses that don’t produce hips. Leave hips on hip-producers for winter colors and to feed the birds.
Order annual, perennial, and biennial seed to fall plant for early and strong spring flowers. The following benefit from planting after the first hard freeze. Annuals: larkspur, lupine, California poppy; Perennials: forget-me-not, penstemon and Iceland, oriental and alpine poppies; Biennials: hollyhock, money plant, and pansy.
Lawn — Rake leaves into a large yard bag to start a mini-compost pile. Cut a few holes in the bag for drainage and ventilation, pack leaves, incorporate some garden soil to start the composting process, and enough water to dampen the leaves. Seal and place in a shady location.
Vegetable — Plant leaf lettuce and spinach through September and So. Ill. until mid-month. Remove leaves and wind-fall fruit at the base of fruit trees. When harvesting, check plants for leaf yellowing or rotting fruit and remove to allow the plant to put its nutrients into healthy fruit. If watermelons are sitting on the ground, harvest when the bottom turns yellow or when thumped, it has a dull, hollow sound. Order garlic — softneck is milder than hardneck that is more robust and suited for colder winters. For how to plant and Harvest go to: reneesgarden.com.
EVENTS
September 6 — “Invasive Species,” -Master Gardeners Toolbox Series, McCracken Co. Extension Office, Paducah.
September 7 — “Lawn Care,” Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office. For reservations call 270-527-3285 by Sept 5, $10 fee includes lunch.
September 17 — Gourd Patch Arts Festival, Graves Co. Extension Office, St. Rte. 45, Mayfield, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, crafts, pumpkins, gourds, children’s activities.
