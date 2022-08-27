Not all weeds are bad. Some are attractive like daylilies that early settlers brought from their European gardens. Others are invasive that deprive native animals of food and shelter. Then there are those like stinging nettle that seemingly have no redeeming qualities. The painful sting from their needles can last for 24 hours. And, it is nearly impossible to rid the garden of its aggressive rhizomes and it is capable of producing female or male flowers or both on the plant depending on which is needed. The only way to get rid of it is constant mowing starting before flowers and seeds are produced. Or digging while wearing thick gloves and long pants and sleeves.

The stinging needle-like tubes on the leaves and stems inject a mix of acetylcholine, formic acid, histamine and serotonin. Small animals can die from massive stings if not treated.

