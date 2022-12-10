PADNWS-12-10-22 STIEG RETIRES - PHOTO

Allison Stieg (right) is shown in the PTHS library on March 18, 2019, when she was announced as the next principal of Paducah Tilghman High School. Stieg announced her retirement from the position on Monday after serving 31 years in education in Ballard and McCracken counties.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

After 31 years in education and four years as the principal of Paducah Tilghman High School, Allison Stieg has announced her retirement.

Stieg began her educational career as a chemistry teacher and girls’ basketball coach at Ballard Memorial High School from 1991 to 1999 and became a math teacher at Heath High School from 1999 to 2002.

