Paducah Mayor George Bray issued a statement on behalf of the city commission Wednesday indicating the city plans to appoint someone to serve member David Guess’ unexpired term “as soon as possible.”
That follows the commission’s action at a public hearing Tuesday night in which members unanimously agreed to remove Guess from his commission seat over “racially insensitive” texts he sent on Election Day.
According to the mayor, under KRS 83A.040, after voting to remove an elected official, the city commission has 30 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy on the city commission.
If the city commission does not fill the vacancy on the commission during that time frame, then the governor would assume the power to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, the mayor noted.
In a press release, Bray said the city commission would discuss the process to fill the now-open city commission seat at its meeting next Tuesday.
“In order to move this community forward and to conduct the business needed for a city government’s operations, this unexpired term should be filled as soon as possible. We will discuss this process at the Jan. 24 meeting of the Paducah Board of Commissioners with the ultimate goal that evening in making a motion to appoint a member,” Bray said.
The city of Paducah is also notifying the McCracken County Clerk’s office and the Kentucky Secretary of State of the vacancy as required by law, Bray added.
Guess can appeal his removal to the McCracken County Circuit Court. A judge would evaluate the commission’s decision and process under procedural and substantive law.
