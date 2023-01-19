Paducah Mayor George Bray issued a statement on behalf of the city commission Wednesday indicating the city plans to appoint someone to serve member David Guess’ unexpired term “as soon as possible.”

That follows the commission’s action at a public hearing Tuesday night in which members unanimously agreed to remove Guess from his commission seat over “racially insensitive” texts he sent on Election Day.

