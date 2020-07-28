Stephens-1

McCracken County High School graduate and incoming Bellarmine women’s golf freshman Jessica Stephens fired a 4-over 75 on Monday at Paducah’s Paxton Park to take a three-shot lead in The Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship. The final round starts this morning at the Country Club of Paducah. (For more coverage, see Sports A8)

Stephens surges to Florence Paxton lead

 EDWARD MARLOWE | The Sun

