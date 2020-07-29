Stephens, Glisson 1-2 at Florence Paxton

Stephens, Glisson finish 1-2 at Florence Paxton

 EDWARD MARLOWE | The Sun

Former McCracken County star Jessica Stephens (left) won The Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Championship on Tuesday afternoon, shooting a two-day 153 at Paxton Park and the Country Club of Paducah. Lone Oak Middle's Madison Glisson fired a two-day 157 (including a 76 on Tuesday) for second place. (More coverage, Page A6.)

