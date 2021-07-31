Step aside, Superman: Boy receives award for saving girl’s life

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Kathy Little, of Metropolis, was not paying attention to the live reproduction of a 1940s Superman radio show taking place at the 43rd annual Superman Celebration here Friday.
Instead, she spent the duration of the 30-minute show staring over her shoulder in awe of her grandson, Aaron Phillips, 11, from Union, South Carolina.
Phillips, wearing a T-shirt with Superman’s crest on it, sat in the front row of the City National Bank tent, fidgeting with his hands. After the radio show wrapped up, he was presented with an award from the city of Metropolis by Superman himself — at least, the celebration’s official Superman impersonator — for Phillips’ own heroic action: Saving a 5-year-old girl from drowning.
“When we told him [he was receiving an award], he was just like, ‘oh my God,’ and he said, ‘but I didn’t really do anything,’ and I said, ‘yes you did, a big thing,” Little said.
Phillips was at a swimming party in his South Carolina hometown at the end of May when he spotted a 5-year-old girl jump into the pool by herself. He then recognized that the girl was drowning, and immediately called for help. When no one responded to his pleas, Phillips and his friend, Matthew, took it upon themselves to save the girl.
“When we got her out, she didn’t have a pulse,” Phillips said.
A swim coach at the pool then came over to the boys and the girl they pulled out of the water, and started administering CPR, which was successful.
Little said she broke down in tears when her daughter and Aaron’s mom, Leslie Phillips, called to tell Little about the rescue.
“That’s what amazes me. An 11-year-old was able to hold his cool and do the right thing where most adults wouldn’t have done that,” Little said.
Little started tearing up thinking about how her grandson saved the life of a little girl. As she wiped away a few tears, she pondered about how this incident would impact Phillips as he grows up.
“I hope he remembers how important what he did was, and that he continues to help his community,” Little said.
Phillips thought his biggest reward for saving the girl was when his friend’s parents took the pair to Dave and Buster’s. What he did not know until shortly before he was set to receive the award was that his grandmother had been in contact with the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, bragging about her grandson’s great feat and inquiring whether it would be possible to recognize his daring rescue at the Superman Celebration.
Phillips, with a pep in his step as he walked across the stage, accepted the Superman of Metropolis award from the Superman Celebration’s official Superman, Joshua Boultinghouse, who offered a handshake from one hero to another.
Phillips then spoke to the crowd about what happened on that fateful May day, and Boultinghouse commended the boy for responding well under life-or-death pressure.
After posing for a picture with Superman, Phillips then showed off his award to his family, including his mother, Leslie; father, Russell; sister, Alyssa; his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
“You done good, Aaron,” Little said to her grandson.
The Superman festival continues through Sunday. There are activities for fans of all ages, including photo opportunities with the celebration’s official Superman, meet and greets with writers and artists, autograph sessions with celebrity guests K Callan, Nicholle Tom, Stacy Haiduk and Ilan Mitchell-Smith, Teen Titans-themed bingo for kids, and a costume contest.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit supermancelebration.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.