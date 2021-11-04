STEM 4 Girls returns to WKCTC

When people think about scientists, mathematicians or other jobs that involve a lot of brain power, the figure people generally think of is male. That thinking can imply that women either cannot do those jobs or are not qualified — so why should girls aspire to do them?
The STEM 4 Girls program given annually at West Kentucky Community and Technical College seeks to remove that implication and show girls in this region that not only can women aspire to and do well at these jobs but they are already doing them.
STEM 4 Girls is a free event that features hands-on activities and demonstrations to inspire students to learn about educational and career choices in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known by the acronym STEM.
The program was held Tuesday at WKCTC’s Emerging Technology Center.
Guest speakers of this year’s event included retired astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger, WKCTC assistant professor Kathryn Broadbent and instructor Amanda Balcerzak of the Department of Physics and Physical Science, and Jolie Fleming, Karen Sizemore, Elizabeth Wyatt, Amy Rodgers and Myrna Redfield of the Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, who demonstrated engineering and earth science techniques.
The program was coordinated by Mellisa Duncan, the director of the Challenger Learning Center, a source of science education at WKCTC.
The STEM 4 Girls program is in its fourth year. It was not held last year because of COVID-related health concerns. Duncan said she was happy to be able to bring the program back.
“It feels great, and we hope that next year, it will be even bigger,” she said.
About 100 girls from fifth grade through high school came to the WKCTC campus to learn more about STEM-related careers and how they can aspire to do them if that is a field they are interested in.
“The purpose of the event is to introduce girls to STEM careers,” Duncan said. “We went big with the astronaut speaker, but we also want to introduce them to local opportunities, so all of our speakers were from local companies.
“We had careers from (neonatal intensive care unit) nurses to engineers to professors so (the girls) can see how cool it is and see real women doing real STEM.”
Metcalf-Lindenburger is a retired NASA astronaut, former educator and member of the National Challenger Board, and spoke to the attending students virtually through an online link.
Metcalf-Lindenburger was selected by NASA as a mission specialist in May 2004. In February 2006, she completed Astronaut Candidate Training, which included scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in shuttle and International Space Station systems, physiological training, T-38 flight training and water and wilderness survival training.
In April 2010, she was a mission specialist on the crew of STS-131 (Space Shuttle Discovery) and logged more than 362 hours in space, traveling 6.23 million miles in 238 Earth orbits.
That mission marked the first time four women were in space at the same time, as three of the STS-131 crew members were women — Metcalf-Lindenburger, Stephanie Wilson and Naoko Yamazaki — and Tracy Caldwell Dyson was a member of the International Space Station (ISS) crew.
“We set a record of the most women in space,” Metcalf-Lindenburger told the students. “I’m hoping that record is going to fall. More women are being hired as astronauts, so four women is not going to be extraordinary in the future.”
Metcalf-Lindenburger showed a photo from her mission to the ISS in 2010.
“If you look over to the left, there is a crescent moon, and that moon is where we’re going back to,” she said, referring to the planned Artemis mission of 2024 announced last year. “And this time, it’s not going to be just men that walk on its surface. There will be women and people of color, too.”
Metcalf-Lindenburger spoke about how she grew up dreaming of flying in Discovery, having built a model of the space shuttle when she was younger.
“Now, it’s your turn,” she told the students. “Have big dreams. Be curious. Put in the hard work, and then have the confidence to go execute your very own mission. I wish you all the best.”
