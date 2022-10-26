Girls in fifth grade through high school are invited to participate in the 2022 STEM 4 Girls event set for Nov. 1 at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The event will be held in WKCTC’s Emerging Technology Center from 5 to 8 p.m.
There is no cost for students to participate. This event provides unique hands-on activities and demonstrations to inspire participants to learn about educational and career choices in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Pre-registration is required at paducahchamber.org or by phone at 270-443-1746. Seating is limited. No registration will be available at the door.
Two female physicians who grew up in this area and returned upon completing their education, Dr. Kristen Williams and Dr. Alice Hidgon, are the featured speakers for the opening ceremony.
Myrna Redfield, an industrial engineer and Puerto Rico native, will provide the welcome. Redfield is the president and CEO of Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.
The physicians will present together and Camille Frederich, a senior at McCracken County High School who was the 2021-22 Youth LEAD Outstanding Student, will serve as the facilitator.
Williams is a Paducah native and a graduate of St. Mary High School. She graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine and completed her general surgery residency with Good Samaritan in Cincinnati.
Williams returned home to begin her career at Baptist Health Paducah. She is trained on the state-of-the-art daVinci Xi surgical system and is board-certified in general and robotic surgery.
Higdon grew up in Fancy Farm and is a graduate of Graves County High School. She studied biology and chemistry at the University of Mississippi. She graduated from the University of Pikeville’s Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2013 and completed her general surgery residency in 2018 in New York at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Higdon has since returned home to Paducah and is a robotically-trained general surgeon at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
“We are excited to have both Dr. Williams and Dr. Hidgon visit WKCTC for the conference as they share their expertise and encourage the girls about the importance of the STEM disciplines,” said Mellisa Duncan, the director of the Challenger Learning Center.
Students will receive a box dinner and a swag bag, and have a chance to win door prizes at the end of the evening.
Following the opening ceremony, the students will rotate through a minimum of two presentations that range from the hospitals to the Paducah Firefighters to the Society of Women Engineers.
The event is coordinated by the Business Education Partnership, Challenger Learning Center at Paducah, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and WKCTC.
