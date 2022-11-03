More than 150 girls from around the region in grades 5 through 12 came to the West Kentucky Community and Technical College campus Tuesday for the annual STEM 4 Girls Conference.
Held at the Emerging Technology Center, STEM 4 Girls shows how women can gain careers in fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Mellisa Duncan is the director of the Challenger Learning Center, one of three hosting entities along with WKCTC and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and she worked to coordinate the event.
“The girls are exposed to the fact that we have a lot of local STEM opportunities, and not everybody knows or realizes how many local STEM opportunities there are,” she said.
Duncan added that the participants are at an age where STEM drops off for girls.
“We want them to be open to the opportunities that are out there and not just be put in the box of ‘Things that Girls Should Do,’ ” she said. “We want them to know that it’s OK to be a rocket scientist. We have doctors speaking (at the event), and a lot of people don’t think about doctors being a STEM career, but it is. You want your doctor to know science and things like that.”
The event opened with a panel discussion involving two local surgeons. The discussion was moderated by McCracken County High School senior Camille Frederich.
Dr. Alice Higdon is a physician and general surgeon with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. A native of Fancy Farm, she graduated from Graves County High School and earned degrees from the University of Mississippi and the University of Pikeville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Higdon is certified in the da Vinci Surgical System and is trained in robotic surgeries.
Dr. Kristen Williams is a general surgeon at Baptist Health Paducah, specializing in general and robotic surgery.
A native of Paducah, Williams graduated from St. Mary High School and earned degrees from the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
The students taking part in the conference were divided into seven groups and were brought to two of seven programs, which included:
• Kathryn Broadbent, a chemistry instructor at WKCTC.
• Anna Vaughn-Doom, a biology instructor at WKCTC.
• April Tinsman and Paducah firefighters.
• Savannah Hunt and the Society of Women Engineers chapter from the University of Kentucky College of Engineering in Paducah.
• Alyssa Burton of Baptist Health Hospital.
• Dr. Lindsey Lund of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
• Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership employees.
Students were invited to take part in several hands-on experiences. In Vaughn-Doom’s session, students learned about blood cells and were able to see blood cells under a microscope. In the Society of Women Engineers session, students were challenged to build a tower strong enough to hold a cardboard box.
Schools throughout the region have increased awareness among their students about learning and using skills in science, technology, engineering and math and building those skills toward careers in those areas if the students are interested.
Several schools have STEM clubs, challenges and presentations to encourage students to take in interest in those areas.
