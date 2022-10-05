PADNWS-10-05-22 STELLAS - PHOTO

Guests dine inside Stella’s, a new restaurant inside the historic Cohen building in downtown Paducah at 202 Broadway, on its grand opening night Tuesday.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Stella’s, a new restaurant offering specialty crafted cocktails and upscale dinner plates made from fresh ingredients officially opened its doors for business on Tuesday inside of the historic Cohen building downtown Paducah.

The new restaurant gets its name from Stella Cohen, the last of a long line of Cohen family members that once lived inside the building located at 202 Broadway in walking distance from the riverfront. Local legend has it that Stella, and perhaps other members of the Cohen family, may still have a spiritual presence inside of their former home.

