Stella’s, a new restaurant offering specialty crafted cocktails and upscale dinner plates made from fresh ingredients officially opened its doors for business on Tuesday inside of the historic Cohen building downtown Paducah.
The new restaurant gets its name from Stella Cohen, the last of a long line of Cohen family members that once lived inside the building located at 202 Broadway in walking distance from the riverfront. Local legend has it that Stella, and perhaps other members of the Cohen family, may still have a spiritual presence inside of their former home.
Bob Vickers, general manager of Stella’s, said the restaurant’s interior, with its use of brick and dark hardwood, was designed to pay homage to the Cohen family and the home they made their own over portions of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Stella’s also features tall, elevated pub-like booths along windows facing Broadway and downtown Paducah, along with several high-top tables and an elevated bar area with a horseshoe-style bar countertop top that seats 20 and provides plenty of space for the restaurant to show off its selection of drinks and liquors.
Inside of Stella’s, Vickers said staff strive to give customers an aura similar to that of “Cheers,” where everybody knows your name and bar staff know just how each customer likes their drinks, and combine that feeling with upscale, freshly prepared meals made with locally sourced ingredients and ingredients prepared in house.
“We want it to be a place where everyone knows who you are and have that service to where, you know, you sit down and the bartender knows you’re getting this type of drink,” Vickers said.
Vickers also highlighted Stella’s commitment to using fresh ingredients, adding the staff makes as much as possible in-house from grenadine at the bar to most everything in its kitchen. People can taste and appreciate the difference between fresh and frozen ingredients, Vickers added.
Dru Hardin and Blake Calhoun, the owners of Stella’s, also own Over/Under, a sports bar that opened its doors in 2021 and is located just up the block from Stella’s.
Vickers said Stella’s prides itself in providing elevated comfort food from a menu by chef Casey Broussard and supporting local businesses throughout its food and drink menu, such as utilizing produce from Huyck Farms, using buns and bread from Kirchhoff’s Bakery and serving lemonade and tea from Piper’s Tea & Coffee.
Some of the entrees diners at Stella’s can choose from include prime filet mignon or New York strip, stuffed chicken breast and bone-in pork chop.
Stella’s specialty cocktails, including a list of seasonal specialties, that Vickers say use ingredients made in-house such as freshly made grenadine. Stella’s head bartender Leigh Thompson has also created a specialty martini list with drinks that feature twists on the classic and elegant-looking cocktail.
The cocktails are designed to be eye-catching, like Stella’s Ghostly Brew, a drink that features a color-changing gin.
Vickers said he envisions Stella’s as not only a destination to celebrate special occasions but as a place where people can come after work on a weeknight and enjoy a good-tasting, freshly prepared meal.
“I think once everyone tries the food, comes in and gets a drink, then this is gonna be a big staple of Paducah,” Vickers said.
The restaurant can fit around 85 guests inside, including 20 patrons at its bar. There is also a small private room for groups looking for a more intimate dinner setting.
Stella’s book is filling up with reservations from folks who want to try new food options and support Paducah’s newest restaurant, Vickers said.
Stella’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. with kitchen and dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Reservations can be made at (270) 534-5123 or by emailing gm@stellaspaducah.com. Stella’s also accepts walk-ins as space allows.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.