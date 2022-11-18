Steele sign

Brothers Phil Chase (left) and Stan Chase, nephews of late Metropolis native John Marvin Steele, unveil the “Home of John Marvin Steele, WW2 Paratrooper, ‘The Longest Day,’ June 6, 1944” sign at the I-24 “Welcome to Metropolis” sign on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Metropolis Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Vicki Mayhall is a self-proclaimed World War II nerd. So when she went to France last year, there was no question that she would be visiting Sainte-Mère-Église.

What surprised her was what she saw — almost every building having some sort of mention of John Marvin Steele — and how she was greeted when citizens learned she is from Steele’s hometown.

