STC invites public to sports complex open house Wednesday

The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission is inviting the community to share thoughts and opinions on Wednesday on the proposed outdoor sports and athletics complex.
The open house, where people can also learn more about the Greenway Sports Complex’s master plan process, will be at the Julian Carroll Convention Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Members of the community are invited to view the project and provide the Sports Tourism Commission with feedback about the project. Comment cards will be provided. Residents can also provide feedback to McCracken County community development project manager Steve Ervin at servin@mccrackencountyky.gov.
A copy of the master plan and an artist concept video of the proposed complex can also be seen at mccrackencountyky.gov.
Paducah City Commission previously approved a memorandum of understanding between the city, McCracken County Fiscal Court and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission for the development of the sports complex. The cost of the project is between $38 million and $42 million, per a previous report from The Sun.
The Sports Tourism Commission began negotiations with Sports Facilities Management, a third-party management company, in September. Ervin told The Sun those negotiations are still ongoing, and a contract will be presented to the Sports Tourism Commission once it is available.
The Greenway Sports complex will be located at the former Bluegrass Downs site and Stuart Nelson Park along with Greenway Trail. The outdoor sports complex will have fields for baseball, softball and soccer. According to Greenway Sports’ website, the complex is projected to bring in an estimated 81 tournaments and more than 7,000 players annually.
The Sports Tourism Commission will also meet on Wednesday at 1 p.m. prior to the open house. The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Carroll Convention Center.
