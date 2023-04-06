The proposed 2023-24 budget for the Sports Tourism Commission was submitted to the McCracken Fiscal Court in preparation for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.
McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin told the commission at its Wednesday meeting that the budget for the coming fiscal year had been provided to the fiscal court because the ordinance that established the Sports Tourism Commission required the STC to submit a preliminary budget to the fiscal court every March.
“That’s for them to get ready for their budgeting,” he said. “Obviously, as we run the road, then they can see if there’s any considerations for their budget for the Sports Tourism Commission.”
The Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the Sports Tourism Commission had $3.36 million in total revenue and $2.02 million in total expenses, leaving a contingency of $1.34 million.
Ervin also provided commission members with a copy of the tentative budget from March 2023 through February 2025, leading up to the tentative opening day of the sports complex on March 1, 2025.
That budget has total revenues over that time of $4.62 million and total expenses of $3.63 million for a contingency of just under $1 million.
“It’s really a personal budget for me,” Ervin told The Sun. “Just looking ahead to make sure — through the pre-operations process, which means up to opening day — as we’re taking the transient room tax back and putting it into a separate account to pay off future bond debt that we still can meet the obligations up to opening day.
“What this says is, yes, they will still have approximately $1 million in the bank after paying out all pre-operations up to opening day. That includes the (Sports Facilities Management) accounts, hiring new people on-board — because on opening day, you have to have 10 people at the facility working who know what they’re doing.”
Sports Facilities Management is the management company for the sports complex that the STC came to agreement with in December 2021.
• The STC voted to repeal the resolution regarding the inclusion of a dog park with the sports complex that passed at its last meeting on March 1 and approved a revised version of that resolution.
The only change in the revised resolution has the words “operated, maintained and repaired” by the Sports Tourism Commission removed from the text.
The current dog park in Stuart Nelson Park will need to be relocated, as the planned sports complex will take up that spot.
The resolution states that the STC “ratifies and restates its commitments” to building a new dog park in Noble Park.
“After (its construction), it will be owned by the city of Paducah, and they will operate it, maintain it and repair it,” Ervin said.
