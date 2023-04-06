PADNWS-04-06-23 SPORTS TOURISM - PHOTO

McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin speaks to the Sports Tourism Commission about the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 at the commission’s meeting on Wednesday.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The proposed 2023-24 budget for the Sports Tourism Commission was submitted to the McCracken Fiscal Court in preparation for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.

McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin told the commission at its Wednesday meeting that the budget for the coming fiscal year had been provided to the fiscal court because the ordinance that established the Sports Tourism Commission required the STC to submit a preliminary budget to the fiscal court every March.

