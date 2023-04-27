As the doors of the Bill & Meredith Schroeder Expo Center opened and the strains of Paducah Tilghman High School’s “Band of Blue” marching band faded away, it took no time for the center to fill up with attendees of the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek.
Around the gallery, visitors cast admiring, even awestruck looks at the quilts on display, some chatting with the quilts’ creators, while vendors rang up purchases within a few minutes of the doors opening.
Lindy Casebier, secretary of Kentucky’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage cabinet, visited Paducah Wednesday to take in the display, and spoke with The Sun about the show’s importance to tourism in the area.
“It’s a real cornerstone of the tourism industry in Kentucky,” Casebier said, noting visitors “come from 48 states, seven or eight different countries.”
“It’s a huge influx of revenue into the local economy,” he said.
AQS in a previous report estimated the 2019 quilt week had an impact of $25 million on the local economy.
The event, that draws an estimated 30,000 visitors each year is “just an example of the excellence that’s contained down here.”
Casebier pointed to Paducah’s focus on arts as contributing to the city’s “revitalization,” and particularly credited Bill and Meredith Schroeder, who founded AQS in the early 1980s and held their first quilt show in 1985.
The National Quilt Museum opened in 1991, and estimates it sees about 40,000 visitors each year.
“All of this is just a spinoff of that investment,” Casebier said.
He praised Paducah Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Director Mary Hammond for her work in getting the city status as a UNESCO Creative City.
“I don’t think she sleeps,” he said.
For Casebier, Kentucky is full of great tourism opportunities, and events like QuiltWeek often draw visitors to other parts of the state they may not have been likely to visit had not Paducah been on their itinerary.
“There is so much to see and do throughout Kentucky, that I believe locals take for granted,” he said.
“Kentucky is probably one of the best kept secrets in the country, but the word is getting out.”
