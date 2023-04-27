As the doors of the Bill & Meredith Schroeder Expo Center opened and the strains of Paducah Tilghman High School’s “Band of Blue” marching band faded away, it took no time for the center to fill up with attendees of the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek.

Around the gallery, visitors cast admiring, even awestruck looks at the quilts on display, some chatting with the quilts’ creators, while vendors rang up purchases within a few minutes of the doors opening.

