Following action taken by the Kentucky House of Representatives last month, the state Senate on Monday approved legislation known as the Bailey Holt-Preston Cope Victims Privacy Act.
Having passed both chambers, the measure, filed as House Bill 273, will now be sent to Gov. Andy Beshear for action.
District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland, R-Benton, was a sponsor of the measure aimed to protect the privacy of victims of violent crime. It is named in memory of the two Marshall County High School students who were killed in a shooting at the school in 2018.
The legislation excludes photographs or videos that depict a person’s death, killing, rape, or sexual assault or abuse from being included in material that comes under Kentucky’s Open Records Act.
The Senate vote was 34-0. In the House vote Feb. 9, there were 93 yes votes, one no vote, and six members not voting.
Freeland also filed the same bill during the 2020 legislative session.
Today is the last day for concurrence of bills between the two chambers before the 10-day veto session begins Wednesday and runs through March 27. The last regular day of the session is March 29, with adjournment scheduled for March 30.
House Bill 278, which is related to the Paycheck Protection Program loans, also has passed both chambers of the General Assembly. The measure conforms the state’s PPP’s allowable deductions paid with proceeds from a forgiven loan to those allowed under federal law.
The bill received support from area legislators District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton; District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah; Freeland; District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield; and District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy, House Majority Floor Leader.
The PPP-related bill is among the 2021 legislative priorities of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Other measures in the chamber’s legislative priorities include Senate Bill 413, which is aimed at providing the business community unemployment insurance tax relief. So far, the bill has been passed by the House.
The Senate has passed Senate Bill 5, another chamber priority, which is designed to provide additional liability protection to business owners, schools and others against frivolous lawsuits related to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.