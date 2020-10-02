State Rep. Randy Bridges and Democratic challenger Corbin Snardon shared their views with voters Thursday at the Power in Partnership Chamber Breakfast and Candidate Forum.
The forum’s moderator, WPSD Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner, drew several questions out of a bowl and asked the District 3 candidates for Kentucky House of Representatives about different issues, such as the state’s pension crisis, bipartisanship, top priorities, the governor’s emergency powers, the candidates’ respective skill sets and other topics.
It was hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and took place at the Commerce Center, following its Paducah mayoral candidate forum.
What do you believe should be the top priority in the upcoming legislative session?Snardon, who serves as assistant principal of Paducah Innovation Hub, said COVID-19 is a top priority.
“I think that from a legislative standpoint, we have got to address COVID-19,” he added. “We have got to address COVID-19 relief. We are seeing a lot of our businesses suffer. ... Even our schools are suffering. I am an educator. I can tell you right now it’s extremely difficult having to adjust to the needs of what this pandemic has done to us.”
Snardon said we’re all adjusting to a “new normal.”
“So, I think the very first top priority that anything in the state legislature needs to look at is definitely how do we recover from COVID-19, whether that be in relief in the business sector, the education sector and as well as within the public sector too,” he said.
Bridges, elected in 2018, explained the No. 1 priority has to be — and will be because it’s mandated — completing a budget in 30 days. He said it’s going to be “very difficult,” while he said the second priority to look at COVID-19 and the effect it’s having on business.
“We’re learning every day how to do business a different way, a new way — not by choice, but by mandate,” Bridges said.
“We don’t have a choice and what we’re going to do, and what I feel like we need to do, is look at COVID results, look at the new ways to do business, incorporate that and look at what’s working. Take a look at statutes and if we need to make changes to statutes, so we continue the good things. I look at this (as) an opportunity, not as a problem, and those mandates that have been stumbling blocks — prevent them from being able to happen again.”
Everyone talks about the need for bipartisanship. How would you reach across the aisle to improve the commonwealth?Bridges stressed that bipartisanship efforts already take place. He mentioned different bills in Frankfort as examples, including one on school safety in 2019.
“That was a very bipartisan bill,” he said. “We followed up that with school resource officers. We’ve implemented that.”
He also cited expungement-related bills for felons and bills that give time credit to inmates.
“If they are working hard, they’re working on their GED, they’re working on ways to prepare themselves for workforce development afterwards — you know, the harder they work, the less time they have to serve, so we’re already doing that,” Bridges said. “And I continue that.”
Snardon shared that he’s “not one for partisanship” and thinks it gets in the way of work that needs to be done by the legislature. He noted the bipartisan effort by the governor and secretary of state to expand voting options.
“I think that’s a great example of bipartisanship, but I also think that we need to make sure that we are seeing our legislators and seeing our candidates — Democrat and Republican — coming together, actually listening to their constituents. They’re sitting down at the table together listening to constituents speak their issues and not making everything a red issue or a blue issue.”
“We are a part of the commonwealth,” Snardon said. “It is not about whether we are Republicans or Democrats because at the end of the day, we’re all Kentuckians.”
He voiced support for holding town halls and forums across Kentucky, which include members of both parties, so they could listen to constituents and “not just party politics.”
What skill set do you possess that sets you apart from your opponent?In his remarks, Bridges put an emphasis on his experience. He said he’s owned and operated several successful businesses.
He’s also been involved in local organizations, which include two terms as Paducah Board of Realtors president and his service as the Rotary Club of Paducah president for 2019-20.
“You know, that experience goes a long way. Plus, what I did before that,” he said.
“I’ve worked with the Kentucky Realtors in Frankfort for years developing those relationships. Those relationships have given me a foot up and got me in the door. That experience has pushed me forward. As a freshman legislator, I have obtained leadership positions. Vice chair of transportation committee. I’m co-chairing a special task force on property valuation. That is powerful and it’s because of that — that gives me the skill set to continue.”
Snardon described himself as a “jack of all trades,” a decorated educator who was a 2016 Ashland Inc. finalist for Kentucky Teacher of the Year and also a community advocate.
“I’ve done a lot of work for the NAACP, served on various different boards like Maiden Alley (Cinema),” he said. “I am starkly different from my opponent in temperament. I’m in touch with the local community. I’m not just within my inner circle. I’m comfortable being uncomfortable. I know how to operate in different areas and different avenues.”
He said he knows how to pull people together and knows how to work together toward a common goal, in spite of frustrations. After stating he respects his opponent and means no disrespect, Snardon noted that youth is also on his side.
The entire state representative forum can be viewed at the chamber’s Facebook page, @paducah chamber.
