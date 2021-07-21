Kentucky State Police are asking the public’s help in finding two wanted men, one from McCracken County and the other from Graves County.
Police said the two are wanted on different and unrelated charges:
• J.D. McNew, 64, of McCracken County, was convicted on rape and sodomy charges in Missouri and moved to Kentucky. He is required by Kentucky law to register as a sexual offender as a lifetime registrant.
• Justin Riley, 39, of Graves County, is wanted on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief. Authorities said these charges stem from an assault in the Golo area of Graves County on June 26. Riley is also being sought on a Graves bench warrant for failure to pay child support. He is known to live outdoors in a makeshift treehouse near the Golo area but attempts by law enforcement to find him have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Riley or McNew is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 800-222-5555.
Tips can also be relayed anonymously through the KSP app, which is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
