State police are searching for a man who escaped from Keeton Corrections in Paducah Friday night.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 said 35-year-old Joseph Blake Darnell of Bowling Green escaped from the halfway house sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said Darnell has blue eyes and short brown hair. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
KSP Post 1 asks anyone who sees Darnell to call 911 or the state police post at 270-856-3721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.