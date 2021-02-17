A Paducah man has been indicted on multiple charges, including sodomy, rape and sexual abuse, according to the Kentucky State Police.
State Troopers from Post 1 arrested Kelly L. Setters, 53, around 9 a.m. Wednesday at his Oaks Road home. He was taken into custody on indictment charges related to an investigation that began in September 2020, according to a news release from KSP.
A McCracken County Grand Jury indicted Setters at the beginning of February on charges of first-degree sodomy (victim under 12), first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12), first-degree rape (victim under 12), two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree rape, incest (forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18), and third-degree sodomy.
Setters was lodged into the McCracken County Jail.
Setters was arrested in November 2020 on incest and prostitution (solicitation) charges after it was alleged he had a sexual relationship with a family member in exchange for drugs, according to the news release.
State police said the investigation is ongoing by Trooper Eric West. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact state police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
