Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers are investigating a Wednesday night crash in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man.
Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Post 1 dispatch received a call from Calloway County dispatch advising there was a two-vehicle collision on KY-121 N at the intersection of Rob Mason Road and requested state police assistance with the investigation, according to a state police news release. Troopers and the collision reconstruction team responded to the scene.
State police said initial investigation shows Huskey C. Hutch, 21, of Paducah, was traveling northbound on KY-121 N, driving a 2015 Toyota 4-Runner. Colby A. Traylor, 29, of Calvert City, was traveling southbound on KY-121 N, driving a 2016 Dodge 1500 pickup truck with passenger Timothy E. Traylor, 57, of Madisonville. State police said another vehicle, pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights, was in the northbound lane.
State police said that, in an attempt to avoid a rear-end collision with that vehicle, Hutch swerved into the southbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the pickup truck being driven by Traylor.
State police said Timothy Traylor was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner.
Colby Traylor and Hutch were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, according to state police.
State police said the investigation is ongoing by Detective Nate Moore. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County EMS assisted state police at the scene.
