Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice is shifting to a new housing system where male juveniles, who have been charged with a crime and detained but have not been sentenced, will be housed in different facilities to separate youth charged with higher-level offenses from youth charged with lower-level offenses.

Three juvenile detention centers — Adair Regional, Fayette Regional and Warren Regional — will be designated as high-security centers to house male juveniles ages 14 and up who have been charged with a violent or serious offense, including capital offenses and Class A, B and C felonies. Four juvenile detention centers — including the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center — will house male juveniles younger than 14 and male juveniles who have been charged with lower-level offenses (Class D felonies or lesser offenses).

