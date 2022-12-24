Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice is shifting to a new housing system where male juveniles, who have been charged with a crime and detained but have not been sentenced, will be housed in different facilities to separate youth charged with higher-level offenses from youth charged with lower-level offenses.
Three juvenile detention centers — Adair Regional, Fayette Regional and Warren Regional — will be designated as high-security centers to house male juveniles ages 14 and up who have been charged with a violent or serious offense, including capital offenses and Class A, B and C felonies. Four juvenile detention centers — including the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center — will house male juveniles younger than 14 and male juveniles who have been charged with lower-level offenses (Class D felonies or lesser offenses).
The target date for the system change is January 2023.
In a press conference last week, Gov. Andy Beshear said the existing regional model system has hindered the ability of the DJJ to ensure the safety of youth and staff members. He added that the upcoming system change should allow staff members to better address violence inside of the detention centers.
“A new detention classification system will allow DJJ and the commonwealth to better enhance public safety, while ensuring that Kentucky’s youth have the tools and opportunities for a successful second chance,” Beshear said in a Dec. 15 press conference.
In November, Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a riot at the Adair Regional Juvenile Detention Center where a juvenile reportedly assaulted a staff member, took their keys and released other juveniles from their cells, injuring staff and some juveniles. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, KSP troopers are investigating a reported sexual assault in the females-only wing of the Adair facility in wake of the riot.
Earlier this month, officials announced the opening of Kentucky’s first female-only juvenile detention center at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Regional juvenile detention centers house youth who have been charged with a crime. If a juvenile is found guilty of a crime and a judge sentences them to be committed for a set period of time, the juvenile is then transferred to a youth development center.
If a youth in the McCracken County catchment area (which includes the 18 westernmost counties in Kentucky) is charged with a crime and is ordered to secure detention, law enforcement will transport the juvenile to the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center until their initial detention hearing, which is typically within 48 hours of being detained, excluding holidays and weekends.
If a judge then orders the juvenile to remain in detention after the initial detention hearing, law enforcement will bring them back to the McCracken juvenile center. Under the new classification system, Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet Communications Director Morgan Hall said that if a juvenile is charged with a higher-level offense, DJJ will then assign and transport the juvenile to one of the three high-security facilities.
McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center has 46 beds available, Hall said.
As of Dec. 21, 33 juveniles were being housed at the McCracken juvenile facility, though Hall noted the juvenile population numbers change frequently as new youth are detained, released or transferred to other facilities. On Dec. 21, 10 juveniles at the McCracken facility were housed on charges that would be considered higher-level offenses under the new DJJ classification system, while 23 juveniles had lower-level charges.
Hall said that with the majority of the population at the McCracken juvenile center charged with Class D felonies or below, the population should not change dramatically once DJJ moves to the new classification system.
While the number of employees at the McCracken juvenile center will remain the same, Hall said the facility has several open positions.
Youth workers, who oversee daily activities, maintain safety and security, assist youth with school and other pro-social activities, and are also eligible for hazardous duty retirement, can start at $21.45 per hour, with shift hourly premiums allowing employees to earn upwards of $25.71 per hour. New hires also receive a 5% pay increase after one year, Hall said.
