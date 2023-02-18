PADNWS-02-18-23 CHAMBER TRIP - PHOTO

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce delegation traveled to Frankfort on Wednesday, with local business, government, education, health care and community leaders participating.

 Contributed

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Chamber Day in Frankfort this week on Wednesday. The chamber delegation included approximately 75 individuals representing business and industry, local government, education, health care, community leaders and members of Leadership Paducah Class #36.

Governor Andy Beshear was the keynote speaker for the luncheon and welcomed to Frankfort those in attendance from west Kentucky. He highlighted several economic development projects in western Kentucky as well as his plans for statewide economic development growth.

