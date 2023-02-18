The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Chamber Day in Frankfort this week on Wednesday. The chamber delegation included approximately 75 individuals representing business and industry, local government, education, health care, community leaders and members of Leadership Paducah Class #36.
Governor Andy Beshear was the keynote speaker for the luncheon and welcomed to Frankfort those in attendance from west Kentucky. He highlighted several economic development projects in western Kentucky as well as his plans for statewide economic development growth.
He also spoke about the resiliency of Kentucky communities following two devastating natural disasters including the tornadoes in Western Kentucky. Joining the Paducah Chamber for the luncheon and evening reception were neighboring Chambers from Greater Owensboro, Hopkinsville-Christian County, Murray-Calloway County, Kentucky Chamber and WAVE from the four river counties.
The Paducah group spent the afternoon in the Capitol Annex for meetings featuring two cabinet secretaries, a deputy secretary and the aviation commissioner. These included Mark Carter, Department of Aviation, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet; Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet and Kenya Stump, executive director, Office of Energy Policy, Energy and Environment Cabinet; recently named Secretary Lindy Casebier, Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet; and Deputy Secretary Beth Brinly, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
“Infrastructure, workforce, economic development and tourism, as well as the DOE site, are all a part of our 2023 Legislative Agenda,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah chamber president. “We feel honored these top cabinet executives would spend time with us to speak about the needs and opportunities for the future of our region, and Kentucky as a whole.”
Goodman said the Paducah community should look at the area with fresh eyes with regards to new energy initiatives. She will be in Paducah in May when the Energy Communities Alliance is hosting a national forum entitled “Nuclear Development Forum: Building Capacity and Opportunity.”
Stump said this conference will bring people and companies from all over the globe to Paducah. Attendees will hear from the Department of Energy officials, tour the Paducah DOE site and meet with other representatives from energy initiatives.
Casebier praised Paducah for its many arts and heritage programs and organizations including the National Quilt Museum, Carson Center and Hotel Metropolitan.
Brinly said Kentucky needs to continue to support work-based learning opportunities like job shadowing, internships and apprenticeships, and increase efforts to support second chance workers as they transition to re-employment.
Carter commented on the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal that will open later this spring and what a great asset it is for the region. He noted the Department of Aviation is working to help Kentucky’s general aviation airports with funding for much needed infrastructure projects and promoting aviation as a tool for economic development growth, on and off airport sites.
A closing reception ended the day with McCracken County’s five local state legislators, Senator Danny Carroll and Representatives Randy Bridges, Chris Freeland, Richard Heath and Steven Rudy, as well as neighboring legislators, Senators Jason Howell and Whitney Westerfield and Representatives Mary Beth Imes, Myron Dossett and Scott Lewis participating.
