Newly-elected Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer will be the featured speakers for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s January Power in Partnership virtual breakfast Thursday.
The program, the chamber’s annual “State of the City and County” address, will be held at 7:30 a.m. with a virtual broadcast.
Participants can register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The virtual breakfast will also be carried live via the chamber and WPSD’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.
Bray was elected Paducah’s 40th mayor in November and assumed duties on Friday.
He is immediate past chairman of the board of directors of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority, chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Terminal Planning Committee, serves on the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO) board, and served the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club in a variety of leadership roles for 20-plus years.
In his role as chairman of Barkley Regional Airport and the Terminal Planning Committee, he has been instrumental in the planning and fundraising to build a new airport terminal, the first for Paducah in 67 years.
Clymer has just completed his second year as McCracken County judge-executive. He previously served as McCracken circuit judge from 1998 to 2017. When he retired as circuit judge, he joined the law firm of Boehl Stopher & Graves.
He also served as McCracken district judge from 1993 to 1997 and as a staff attorney for the United States District Court from 1988 to 1993. Before graduating from Chase College of Law in 1988, he served nine years with the Paducah Police Department. He received his bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Eastern Kentucky University.
Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, the new 2021 chair of the chamber board, will provide introductions and brief remarks, and Chad Beyer, immediate past chair, will provide comments about the organization’s 2020 activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.